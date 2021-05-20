Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $4.65

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.80. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 902 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

