Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.36 Billion

Brokerages predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce sales of $6.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.45 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $26.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.77 billion to $26.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.73 billion to $27.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.61.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,779,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.30. 20,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

