Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.84 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce sales of $21.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.51 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $10.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $89.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.85 billion to $93.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $99.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.90 billion to $115.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 64,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Valero Energy by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 106,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 54,037 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.05. 42,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.75. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,575.14, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

