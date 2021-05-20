CAE (NYSE:CAE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

CAE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 164.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

