MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Tops $0.0297 on Exchanges

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $9.45 million and $1.90 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00070027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.94 or 0.00418651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00220401 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00034430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.71 or 0.00974776 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.