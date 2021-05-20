Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:DESP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,611. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DESP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

