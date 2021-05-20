L Brands (NYSE:LB) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 159,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,579. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $71.99.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

