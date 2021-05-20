Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Down 37% Over Last 7 Days

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 37% lower against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00070027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.94 or 0.00418651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00220401 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00034430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.71 or 0.00974776 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

