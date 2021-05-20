Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00091375 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

