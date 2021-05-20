First National Trust Co Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 19.7% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 99,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

PG opened at $136.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $334.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.43 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,178,501 shares of company stock valued at $293,213,316. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.