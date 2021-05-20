The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coerente Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 29.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 99,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $136.60 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.43 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average is $134.38. The stock has a market cap of $334.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,178,501 shares of company stock valued at $293,213,316. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

