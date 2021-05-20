Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 304 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.75. 4,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,926. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.10 and a one year high of $80.86.

