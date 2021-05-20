Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,886.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 953,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 905,263 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 100,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 74,617 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.78. 1,028,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,802,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.