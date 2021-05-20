Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Post $2.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Landstar System reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $8.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist upped their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $170.22. 995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,693. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $103.51 and a twelve month high of $182.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

