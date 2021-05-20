Harvest Investment Services LLC Reduces Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the period. Novavax comprises 1.0% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Novavax by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after buying an additional 212,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $62,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Novavax by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after acquiring an additional 154,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Novavax by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.62. 13,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total value of $694,307.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at $165,722.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,385 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $339,075.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,643.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,180 shares of company stock valued at $16,400,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

