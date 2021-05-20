CIBC Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$133.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RY. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.02.

RY stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,051. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $58.45 and a 52-week high of $102.29. The company has a market cap of $145.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

