CIBC Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$133.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RY. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.02.
RY stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,051. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $58.45 and a 52-week high of $102.29. The company has a market cap of $145.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
