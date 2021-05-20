Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after acquiring an additional 381,935 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the first quarter worth $219,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $1,724,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $9,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADNT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

