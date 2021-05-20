Analysts Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Announce $1.58 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

NYSE:CFR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.56. 389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average is $100.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $4,201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,083,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,603. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

