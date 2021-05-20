Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,545. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $102.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

