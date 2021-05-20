Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.35 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 4.2% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,038,000 after purchasing an additional 381,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,300 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,482,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after acquiring an additional 194,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,696,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,192,000 after acquiring an additional 234,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,686. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.35.

