Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 8.9% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,864,000 after acquiring an additional 138,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $327.15. The company had a trading volume of 873,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,053,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.77 and a 200 day moving average of $319.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $223.94 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

