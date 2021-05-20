SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 417,322 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,064,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after purchasing an additional 233,076 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,810,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.63. 37,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,732. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.45 and its 200-day moving average is $111.93. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

