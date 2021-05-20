Parnassus Investments CA Has $268.81 Million Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Parnassus Investments CA lowered its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,159,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 863,379 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $268,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,570 shares of company stock valued at $17,320,366. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.89. 68,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,593,747. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

