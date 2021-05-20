iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $185.04. 17,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,617. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $189.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.70.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.