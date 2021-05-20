Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Chegg (CHGG)

Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2021 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $124.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

5/4/2021 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $98.00 to $93.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Chegg was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

3/30/2021 – Chegg is now covered by analysts at FBN Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Chegg had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

CHGG stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,079. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -381.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average of $88.62. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,438,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

