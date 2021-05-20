Parnassus Investments CA Has $155.16 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Parnassus Investments CA cut its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,033,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,263 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.60% of Americold Realty Trust worth $155,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,382,000 after acquiring an additional 797,632 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,435,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,792,000 after acquiring an additional 499,041 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,241,000 after acquiring an additional 440,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,058,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,849,000 after acquiring an additional 281,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,592 shares of company stock worth $8,613,386. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

