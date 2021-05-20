Alta Capital Management LLC Buys 7,902 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $46.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.78, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

