Ceera Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 19,072 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,000. Facebook makes up about 4.6% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $313.59 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $889.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.87.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $16,537,787.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,941,977 shares of company stock valued at $575,411,465. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

