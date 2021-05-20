Strategic Financial Services Inc Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.4% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,941,977 shares of company stock valued at $575,411,465. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $313.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.87. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $889.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

