Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 156.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $212.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $147.97 and a 1-year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

