Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 36,342 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773,096 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 36,342 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Netflix worth $403,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,113 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.13.

NFLX opened at $487.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $520.38 and a 200 day moving average of $519.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

