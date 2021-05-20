Parnassus Investments CA Increases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,596 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.17% of Illumina worth $94,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $15.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $402.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,910. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.46 and its 200 day moving average is $385.78.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

