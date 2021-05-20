MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA decreased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800,756 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $74,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $56,168,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 553,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 375,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth about $8,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.68. 3,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,064. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on MDU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

