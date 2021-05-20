DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,978. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $68.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

