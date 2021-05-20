DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 22,503 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,503 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

IWR stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.92. 73,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,435. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $78.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

