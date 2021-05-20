Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ BZUN traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17.

BZUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CICC Research downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

