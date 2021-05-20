Blocknet (BLOCK) Market Cap Hits $17.53 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00005657 BTC on major exchanges. Blocknet has a total market cap of $17.53 million and $27,198.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blocknet has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00060926 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00030943 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011552 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 105.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,700,424 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

