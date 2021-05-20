American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Shares Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $30.86. Approximately 3,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 676,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

Specifically, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,322 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

