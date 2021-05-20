Matrix Trust Co Has $7.98 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Matrix Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Matrix Trust Co owned approximately 1.89% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 21,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,906. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $177.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.26.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

