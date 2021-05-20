DE Burlo Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 103,300 The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 61,450 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $2,045,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The AZEK by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after buying an additional 1,053,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,540,000 after purchasing an additional 243,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,357. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $753,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702 in the last 90 days.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

