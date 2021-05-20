DE Burlo Group Inc. Cuts Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 383.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RGLD. TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.78.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,566. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.