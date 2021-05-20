SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,135,399 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $120,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $68.72 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

