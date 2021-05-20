Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.49. NICE reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%.

NICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NICE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in NICE by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in NICE by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in NICE by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NICE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.74. 782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,092. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.95. NICE has a 12 month low of $177.91 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

