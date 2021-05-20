Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Boosted by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $137.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

