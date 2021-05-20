Annapolis Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 355.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,046 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,262,000 after buying an additional 568,166 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,725,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,684,000 after buying an additional 408,585 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after buying an additional 103,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,190,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,147,000 after buying an additional 468,668 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $52.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

