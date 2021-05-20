Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Position Increased by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASR. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.84. 214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $193.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.63.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $2.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $204.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

