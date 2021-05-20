TurtleNetwork (TN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $430.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $430.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001977 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

