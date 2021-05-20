TTC (TTC) Price Reaches $0.0205 on Top Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00076361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00018780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.76 or 0.01171843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00057862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.84 or 0.09980823 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex, Bibox and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.