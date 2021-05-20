Redmond Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,934 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,162,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,815,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 33,879 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

QTS opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 76.05%.

In other news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

