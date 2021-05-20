Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 238,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $409.50 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

